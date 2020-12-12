Matt Kuchar is dialed in at QBE Shootout.

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 12, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matt Kuchar's beautiful approach shot sets up birdie on the par-4 4th hole and his partner, Harris English, drains the birdie putt.
