×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Matt Kuchar is dialed in at QBE Shootout.

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matt Kuchar's beautiful approach shot sets up birdie on the par-4 4th hole and his partner, Harris English, drains the birdie putt.