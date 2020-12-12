×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Tway nearly drops an eagle at QBE Shootout

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Tway narrowly missed his chip for eagle on the par-5 1st hole, setting up birdie for his partner, Rory Sabbitini.