Kevin Na's textbook pitch shot at QBE Shootout

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na's textbook pitch shot on the par-4 7th hole sets up an easy birdie putt for Sean O'Hair, getting them to 1-under for the round.