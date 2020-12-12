×
Kevin Na nearly holes his approach at QBE Shootout

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na spins his approach back and nearly holes it on the par-4 11th hole leaving a 4-foot birdie putt for Sean O'Hair, which he would sink.