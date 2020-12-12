Harris English executes the read perfectly at QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 12, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matt Kuchar's nice tee shot on the par-3 12th hole sets up a tricky birdie for Harris English, which he would read perfectly and make.
