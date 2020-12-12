×
Harris English executes the read perfectly at QBE Shootout

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matt Kuchar's nice tee shot on the par-3 12th hole sets up a tricky birdie for Harris English, which he would read perfectly and make.