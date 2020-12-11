×
Sean O’Hair holes long birdie putt at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Sean O’Hair sinks a lengthy putt for birdie at the par-3 12th hole, getting he and Kevin Na to 12-under for the tournament.