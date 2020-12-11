×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Na, O’Hair’s comments after Round 1 of QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

Following their opening-round 16-under 56 at the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair talk about their low round and the incredible putting from Kevin Na throughout the day.