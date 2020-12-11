Na, O’Hair’s comments after Round 1 of QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 11, 2020
Following their opening-round 16-under 56 at the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair talk about their low round and the incredible putting from Kevin Na throughout the day.
