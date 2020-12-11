×
Medinah Country Club

Dec 11, 2020

Check out the Medinah Country Club golf course from above, the site of the 2026 Presidents Cup. Established in 1924, the course is located 25 miles west of downtown Chicago in Medinah, Illinois.