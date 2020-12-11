It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 11, 2020
Check out the Medinah Country Club golf course from above, the site of the 2026 Presidents Cup. Established in 1924, the course is located 25 miles west of downtown Chicago in Medinah, Illinois.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.