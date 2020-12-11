Matthew Wolff sinks birdie putt at QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 11, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matthew Wolff sinks a putt for birdie at the par-4 15th hole, getting he and Abraham Ancer to 9-under for the tournament.
