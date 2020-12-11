×
Kevin Na sinks birdie putt at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na drains a putt for birdie at the par-5 14th hole, getting he and Sean O’Hair to 13-under for the tournament.