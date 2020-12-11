×
Kevin Na races the ball to the hole at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na makes a beautiful approach shot to set up a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole which he then races to the hole and makes birdie.