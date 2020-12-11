Kevin Na races the ball to the hole at QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 11, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na makes a beautiful approach shot to set up a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole which he then races to the hole and makes birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.