Joaquin Niemann sinks birdie putt at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Joaquin Niemann drains a putt for birdie at the par-4 11th hole to get he and his teammate, Sebastian Muñoz, to 7-under for tournament.