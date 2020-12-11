×
Joaquin Niemann chips it tight to set up birdie at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Joaquin Niemann chips it close to set up a birdie at the par-5 17th hole, getting he and Sebastian Muñoz to 11-under for the tournament.