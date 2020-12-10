Tony Finau on his partnership with Cameron Champ before QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 10, 2020
Prior to the 2020 QBE Shootout, Tony Finau talks about how sharing an agent with Cameron Champ led to their partnership and why he thinks they’ll make a good team.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.