×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau on his partnership with Cameron Champ before QBE Shootout

Dec 10, 2020

Prior to the 2020 QBE Shootout, Tony Finau talks about how sharing an agent with Cameron Champ led to their partnership and why he thinks they’ll make a good team.