Hank Lebioda visits Give Kids The World Village

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Dec 10, 2020
The Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre resort in Kissimmee, Florida that provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families. For the 2020 holiday season, the village is transformed into a walk-through holiday light spectacular where more than 3 million lights are used to decorate residential villas and other holiday-themed displays. PGA TOUR player Hank Lebioda visited the village to spread holiday cheer and check out all the lights.