Hank Lebioda visits Give Kids The World Village

Dec 10, 2020

The Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre resort in Kissimmee, Florida that provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families. For the 2020 holiday season, the village is transformed into a walk-through holiday light spectacular where more than 3 million lights are used to decorate residential villas and other holiday-themed displays. PGA TOUR player Hank Lebioda visited the village to spread holiday cheer and check out all the lights.