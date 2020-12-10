×
Abraham Ancer on teaming up with Matthew Wolff at QBE Shootout

Dec 10, 2020

Ahead of the 2020 QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, FL, Ancer talks about teaming up with Matthew Wolff for the first time, his length off the tee and unique swing.