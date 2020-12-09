×
Greg Norman on the rise of golf before QBE Shootout

Dec 09, 2020

Prior to the 2020 QBE Shootout, Greg Norman shares his thoughts on how golf has continued to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic and why this year has been so important for the game.