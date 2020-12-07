×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Viktor Hovland's win-clinching approach leads Shots of the Week

Dec 07, 2020

Check out the top 5 shots of the week from the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, featuring Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau and Viktor Hovalnd among others.