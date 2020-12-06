×
Viktor Hovland's clutch performance leads to win at Mayakoba

Dec 06, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Viktor Hovland saved his best for last, capping off his round with tournament-winning putt on the 18th hole.