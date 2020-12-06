Viktor Hovland's clutch performance leads to win at Mayakoba

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 06, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Viktor Hovland saved his best for last, capping off his round with tournament-winning putt on the 18th hole.
