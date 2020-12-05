×
Emiliano Grillo maintains lead at Mayakoba

Dec 05, 2020

In the third of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Emiliano Grillo holds a two-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge, with many others in contention.