Justin Thomas’ impressive approach is the Shot of the Day

Dec 04, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Justin Thomas hits a tight approach. He would go on to make eagle on the par-5 5th hole.