Justin Thomas’ impressive approach is the Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 04, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Justin Thomas hits a tight approach. He would go on to make eagle on the par-5 5th hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.