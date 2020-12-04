Emiliano Grillo shoots 63 to lead at Mayakoba

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 04, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Emiliano Grillo cards a round of 8-under 63 to lead by 4, with Tom Hoge and Tony Finau close behind.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.