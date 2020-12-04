×
Emiliano Grillo shoots 63 to lead at Mayakoba

Dec 04, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Emiliano Grillo cards a round of 8-under 63 to lead by 4, with Tom Hoge and Tony Finau close behind.