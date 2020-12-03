×
Russell Knox leads by one at Mayakoba

Dec 03, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Russell Knox carded a 6-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead over the field into Friday.