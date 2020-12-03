×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Streelman sinks long birdie putt from the fringe at Mayakoba

Dec 03, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Kevin Streelman drains a long putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.