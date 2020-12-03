×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brooks Koepka sticks approach to set up birdie at Mayakoba

Dec 03, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Brooks Koepka lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 9th hole.