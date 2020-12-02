×
Work out like Justin Thomas

Dec 02, 2020

GOLFWOD’s Michael Dennington walks through a full functional golf fitness workout focused on glute activation and core stability. The three-part workout looks at creating more speed and power by looking at sequence, range of motion and ground force reactions inspired by the long-hitting 13-time PGA TOUR winner.