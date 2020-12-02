The RSM Classic’s charity putting challenge recap

|
Nov 19, 2020
Prior to The 2020 RSM Classic, PGA TOUR pros teamed up for The RSM Classic’s annual charity putting challenge. Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Harris English, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, JT Poston and others competed in a putting competition to raise $85,000 for local charities in the Sea Island, Georgia area.