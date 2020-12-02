×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

The RSM Classic’s charity putting challenge recap

Nov 19, 2020

Prior to The 2020 RSM Classic, PGA TOUR pros teamed up for The RSM Classic’s annual charity putting challenge. Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Harris English, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, JT Poston and others competed in a putting competition to raise $85,000 for local charities in the Sea Island, Georgia area.