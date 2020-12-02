×
Fun moments outside the ropes in 2020

Dec 02, 2020

2020 has been a crazy year for golf but that didn’t stop PGA TOUR pros from having some memorable moments outside the ropes. Check out Collin Morikawa, Pat Perez, Corey Conners and more as they go whale watching, explore the outdoors, eat good food and partake in other fun activities off the golf course.