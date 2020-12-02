Fun moments outside the ropes in 2020

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Dec 02, 2020
2020 has been a crazy year for golf but that didn’t stop PGA TOUR pros from having some memorable moments outside the ropes. Check out Collin Morikawa, Pat Perez, Corey Conners and more as they go whale watching, explore the outdoors, eat good food and partake in other fun activities off the golf course.