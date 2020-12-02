×
2020 Birdies Fore Love conclusion

Dec 02, 2020

RSM Birdies Fore Love challenge awards the top player with the most birdies or better, $50,000 dollars to go towards the charity of their choice. Patton Kizzire took the final weekly prize, carding 26 birdies or better at The RSM Classic. Three overall winners were chosen at the conclusion of The RSM Classic and received money to be donated to a charity in their name. Close to $1 million was donated to charity over the course of the program. 