Full Circle presented by RSM | PGA TOUR Originals

Dec 01, 2020

In golf, every birdie is marked on a scorecard with a circle. For the past few years, these circles on the PGA TOUR have led to stories of people and programs positively impacted through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program. PGA TOUR Originals: Full Circle presented by RSM highlights how these charitable dollars better the livelihoods of those with unique backgrounds and experiences at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, December 6th.