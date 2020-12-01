×
Evolución: Latin American players on the rise

Dec 01, 2020

With back-to-back wins by a Chilean and Colombian to kick off the 2019-20 season, it brought to light the new wave of young players from Latin American markets on the PGA TOUR, which culminated with an even more impressive showing at the season ending TOUR Championship. A breakout win early in this current season is further proof the trend likely isn’t stopping anytime soon.