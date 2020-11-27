×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Stephen Curry's beautiful tee shot on par-3 at The Match III

Nov 27, 2020

In the 2020 Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, Stephen Curry hits a beautiful tee shot on the par-3 6th hole. He and teammate Peyton Manning would par the hole.