Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson win No. 4 at The Match III

Nov 27, 2020

In the 2020 Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, Charles Barkley nearly holes his birdie putt on No. 4, then teammate Phil Mickelson taps in to maintain lead at The Match III.