Work out like Bryson DeChambeau

Nov 24, 2020

GOLFWOD’s Michael Dennington walks through a pathway to performance focused on three exercises. With planning, commitment and application, you can work on your fitness like Bryson DeChambeau. The 27-year old has transformed his body, resulting in a nearly 20-yard jump in driving distance from 2019 and his first major at the U.S. Open in September, 2020.