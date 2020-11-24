Work out like Bryson DeChambeau

|
Nov 24, 2020
GOLFWOD’s Michael Dennington walks through a pathway to performance focused on three exercises. With planning, commitment and application, you can work on your fitness like Bryson DeChambeau. The 27-year old has transformed his body, resulting in a nearly 20-yard jump in driving distance from 2019 and his first major at the U.S. Open in September, 2020.