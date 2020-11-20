×
Will Gordon sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Will Gordon rolls in a long putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.