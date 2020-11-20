×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Robert Streb's impressive second leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb lands his second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.