Matt Kuchar birdies No. 13 at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Kuchar lands his 125-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.