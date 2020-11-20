Matt Kuchar birdies No. 13 at The RSM Classic

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Nov 20, 2020
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Kuchar lands his 125-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.