Justin Rose sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Justin Rose lands his 169-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
