Harris English uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English lands his tee shot a few feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 7th hole of the Plantation Course.
