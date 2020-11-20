×
Harris English uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English lands his tee shot a few feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 7th hole of the Plantation Course.