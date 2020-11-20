×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Charles Howell III's tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Charles Howell III lands his 154-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.