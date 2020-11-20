×
Camilo Villegas' tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Camilo Villegas lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 15th hole of the Plantation Course.