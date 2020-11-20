×
Bronson Burgoon gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bronson Burgoon gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.