×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Andrew Landry sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 20, 2020

In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Andrew Landry lands his 168-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.