×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Stewart Cink sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 19, 2020

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Stewart Cink lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.