Patton Kizzire chips in for birdie at The RSM Classic

Nov 19, 2020

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Patton Kizzire chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 12th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.