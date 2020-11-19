Matt Wallace’s Round 1 highlights from The RSM Classic

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Nov 19, 2020
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace carded a 6-under 64 at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course, good enough for a tie for the lead with Camilo Villegas heading into Friday.
