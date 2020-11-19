×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Matt Wallace’s Round 1 highlights from The RSM Classic

Nov 19, 2020

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace carded a 6-under 64 at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course, good enough for a tie for the lead with Camilo Villegas heading into Friday.