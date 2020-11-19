×
Kevin Kisner’s Round 1 highlights from The RSM Classic

Nov 19, 2020

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Kisner carded a 4-under 68 at the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course, placing him two strokes off the lead heading into Friday.