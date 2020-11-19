×
Keegan Bradley sinks putt for eagle from off the green at The RSM Classic

Nov 19, 2020

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley sinks a putt from off the green to make eagle at the par-5 8th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course.