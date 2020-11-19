Joel Dahmen and Brian Urlacher play mini golf course inspired by Augusta

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Nov 19, 2020
Scottsdale native Joel Dahmen and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher teamed up to play a 6,000 square foot mini course inspired by Augusta National, home to the Masters Tournament, near Phoenix, Arizona. Not only were they surprised by the design of the course, but they also surprised themselves with how well they played it.