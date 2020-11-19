×
How Hudson Swafford persevered through injuries to reclaim full status on TOUR

Nov 19, 2020

Hudson Swafford broke onto the PGA TOUR scene in 2017, but just as things were looking up for him, a slew of injuries sidelined him throughout 2018 and ‘19. In just his seconds start of the 2020-21 season, Swafford reclaimed full status on OUR with a victory at the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championship.